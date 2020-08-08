Peggy Ann Liebhart, nee Brewster, 81, Union, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.



Peggy, daughter of the late Clark Brewster and wife Anna Lee, nee Wilson, was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Dennis, Okla. She received her education at Jay High School in Jay, Okla. Peggy went on to obtain her bachelor's degree in education from Northeastern University in Tahlequah, Okla., and her master's degree in education at Maryville University in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Gerald Liebhart in 1986, and the couple made their home in Union.



Peggy worked as a teacher and retired from the Rockwood School District. After retirement, she taught at East Central College, before starting her second career as a real estate agent at Dolan Realtors. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Union. Peggy loved taking care of her family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She enjoyed being outdoors taking care of her flowers. Peggy also was a huge fan of the Oklahoma Sooners.



Peggy is survived by two sons, Leon Keys and wife Becky, Union, and Phillip Keys and significant other Mary Kay Sander, Lake Saint Louis; one daughter, Melissa Huyser, Union; four grandchildren, Jonathan Keys, Ryan Keys, Brandi Huyser and Jessica Huyser; one sister, Patti Elliott, Fort Scott, Kan.; many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; one son-in-law, Ken Huyser; her parents; and two sisters, Polly Brown and Brenda Forrest.



A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed in Zion U.C.C. Cemetery, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Clair R-XIII School District, which will be applied to lunch balances for students in need.



The Liebhart family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





