Peggy Cox

Peggy Cox Obituary
A funeral service for Peggy Cox, nee Ritchey, 85, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cox died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Vernon Cox Jr. and wife Nettie, and John Cox and wife Ruby L., all of Sullivan; one daughter, Vicky Pelton and husband Carl, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 11, 2019
