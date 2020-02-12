|
|
Peggy Joyce Bates, 79, Leslie, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sunset Health Care Center, Union, holding the hand of her eldest daughter, Debbie.
Peggy was born July 19, 1940, in Moselle, the daughter of Madie Skaggs (Woody). She was raised in Union, and graduated from Union High School, Class of 1958. After graduating from high school, Peggy began working at Wolff Shoe Company, where she met her husband, Dewey M. Bates Jr. She and Dewey were united in marriage March 6, 1959, in St. Clair, and together they raised four children in Spring Bluff.
Peggy retired from Wolff Shoe Company, after more than 30 years of service and many lifelong friendships made. After retiring, Peggy enjoyed traveling to Colorado Springs, Colo., to visit her middle daughter, Lori, and her grandchildren. Her favorite destination was Garden of the Gods, where she said she felt a sense of peace and closeness to God. Peggy was baptized in First Baptist Church in Union as a young girl, and became a member of Spring Bluff Baptist Church, after her marriage. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and reading devotionals.
Peggy enjoyed being at her home and often commented, "It is nice to go, but it is always nice to come home."^She shared her passion for gardening with her youngest daughter, Julie, with whom she lived. She was an avid reader of Fern Michaels, Janet Evanovich and Sandra Brown. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, celebrating holidays, birthdays and life's milestones. At family gatherings, her daughters never missed an opportunity to tease Peggy with good nature that her son, David, was the favorite child since he was the oldest. Her family was grateful for and loved Peggy very much. She will be deeply missed.
Peggy is survived by her children, David Bates and wife Kathy, Union, Debbie Clark and husband Randy, Spring Bluff, Lori Zeringue, El Cerrito, Calif., and Julie Bates, Spring Bluff; one sister, Florence "Sue" Lawrence and husband Robert, Spring Bluff; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy Bates, Sullivan, Shelby Witt and husband Joseph, Leslie, Christopher Kahlenbeck, St. Clair, Brandon Duncan, Owensville, Justin Duncan and wife Ashley, Springfield, Katie Duncan, Union, Colton Duncan, Sullivan, Maxwell Clark and Maggie Clark, both of Spring Bluff, Steffany Trout and husband Evan, Farmington, Pa., Caleb Zeringue and husband Jason Vorenkamp, San Francisco, Calif., and Mandi Zeringue, Tecumseh, Okla.; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey M. Bates Jr.; her parents, Madie and Bryan Skaggs; one infant sister, Sandra Kay Skaggs; and her son-in-law, Dennis Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, with visitation preceding the service from noon to 2 p.m.
Inurnment will be held in Cave Spring Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Sunset Health Care Center, Union.
Condolences may be shared with the Bates family online at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Sullivan.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020