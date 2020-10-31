Penny Jo Wilmesherr, nee Wolf, 66, Washington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



Penny, daughter of the late Allen C. Wolf and wife Peggy, nee Oesterle, was born July 3, 1954, in Belleville, Ill. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1972. Penny then attended SIU Edwardsville, studying art. She was a gifted artist and had beautiful handwriting. She then moved to Guadalupita, N.M., where she lived and managed a cafe for several years. Penny then moved to San Francisco, Calif., where she was a bank teller at a downtown bank for several years. She then moved back to St. Louis where she gave birth to Rachel, and began working at a convenience store, which finally brought her to Washington. She married Steve Wilmesherr in Washington, April 27, 1984, and started a family with her children, Rachel and Jason. Penny started volunteering at the Washington Elementary School, which led to her being hired at the guidance office. She then moved on to be the principal's secretary. Penny worked for the school district for 31 years, touching many lives, and she dearly loved every minute of it. Over the years, she made countless friends. She also was the cheerleading coach for a number of years, and loved being around those kids. In the last few years, the most important thing in her life was her precious grandchildren, Parker and Piper. She left a lasting impression on the lives of the many people who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Emil Wilmesherr Jr.



Among her survivors are her husband, Steve Wilmesherr, Washington; two children, Rachel Bryant and husband Don, and Jason Wilmesherr; mother-in-law, Harriett Wilmesherr; grandchildren, Parker and Piper Bryant; in-laws, Joann Lampe and husband Rick, and their daughter Jessica, and David Wilmesherr and his sons, Kyle and Chad; other relatives and friends.



Funeral services for Penny will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Parker and Piper Bryant Education Fund.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store