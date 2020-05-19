Home

Peter A. Giambalvo Obituary
A funeral service, with military honors, for Peter A. Giambalvo, 53, St. Clair, will be Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, St. Clair.
Private burial will be Wednesday, May 27, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Giambalvo died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Giambalvo, St. Clair; two children, Joseph Giambalvo and Elizabeth Giambalvo, both of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
