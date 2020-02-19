|
|
Peter A. Ham, 91, Washington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Washington.
Peter, son of the late Lewis Ham and wife Frances, nee Brune, was born Sept. 22, 1928, in St. Louis. Peter served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy. On June 8, 1990, he was united in marriage to Shirley Kappelmann. Peter was employed as a diesel mechanic.
Among his survivors are his wife, Shirley Ham, Washington; seven children, Deborah Rowden and husband Boyd, Joan Graham and husband Jerry, James Ham, Debbie Keith and husband Al, Kevin Maune and wife Ginger, David Maune and Gary Maune; his grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Latham; his parents; three brothers, Louis, Stan and Ed Ham; and three sisters, Philomena Buhr, Anna Hassler and Louise Lammert.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Borgia Grade School.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020