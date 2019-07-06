Philip "Skip" Baumgarth, 78, Portland, Mo., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at River City Living Community, Jefferson City.



Skip, son of the late Norman Baumgarth and wife Christine, nee Johnson, was born June 28, 1941, in Pagedale. He was united in marriage to Karen Johnson Nov. 13, 1987. Karen



survives at the home.



He also is survived by three children, Pamela Baumgarth and boyfriend William James, Union, Philip Jacob Baumgarth, St. Peters, and John Baumgarth, Pacific; two stepchildren, Harry McCarty and wife Sueann, Dixon, and Alicia McCarty and boyfriend Brad Pitt, Florissant; nine grandchildren, Morgan, Peyton, Jacob, Rhonda, Tori, Kayla, Trevor, Travis and Brianna; six great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.



Skip started work at a young age with his father in their family poultry business. He later went to work for American Dish Company, where he did servicing and delivering of dishwashers. He worked there until his retirement in 1980. He then went to work for Auto-Clor, and retired from there in 1987.



Skip will best be remembered for his love of drag racing. He was known as "Mister 427," driving his 1965 Chevelle. He set a new record for the One-eighth Mile Spring Championship at Pacific Raceway Park June 17, 1966. Skip's record was 91.18 m.p.h. in 8.12 seconds. After he quit racing, he loved to go rabbit hunting. He would take his cousins hunting and also taught them hunter safety. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting.



Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, 1221 Washington St., Hermann.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's United Church of Christ, Dittmer.



Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to BackStoppers, St. Louis, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann. Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019