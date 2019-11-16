|
Philomena A. "Phil" Buhr, nee Ham, 93, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare Center.
Phil, daughter of the late Lewis Ham and wife Frances, nee Brune, was born Sept. 17, 1926, in St. Louis. On Nov. 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to the late Walfred Buhr, at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church in Villa Ridge. She was a parishioner at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies? Sodality and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary since 1948. Phil had been battling a longtime illness, and her family would like to thank the staff at Grandview for all of their excellent care to help her stay comfortable over the last few years.
Phil is survived by one brother, Peter Ham and wife Shirley, Washington; many special nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and five siblings, Louise, Edward, Lewis, Stan and Anna Mae.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment followed at the church cemetery.
Masses are appreciated in her memory.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 16, 2019