Phyllis Ann Stahlman, nee Flora, 80, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Union.
Phyllis was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Sullivan, the daughter of Clyde Shelby Flora and wife Bertha Mae, nee Shadrick, known to all as Mae. On April 28, 1956, Phyllis was united in marriage to Glen Oscar Stahlman, and three children came to bless this union.
Phyllis was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. She enjoyed attending First Baptist Church in St. Clair, when her health allowed. She made caring for her home and family her priority in life, and never tired of her duty. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, doing crafts of various sorts, especially ceramics, and decorating her home for the holidays. She was a talented seamstress in her younger years, making many of the clothes for her children. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the many precious memories they created will live in their hearts forever.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Glen Stahlman, St. Clair; one son, Brad Stahlman and wife Deanna, Union; two daughters, Judy Rahmeyer and husband Gary, Osage Beach, and Debbie Crews and husband Les, Washington; two brothers, Gordon Flora and wife Rose, Leasburg, and Darrell Flora Sr., Bonne Terre; two sisters, Darlene Davis, Sullivan, and Carole Roloff and husband Robert, Washington; her special sister-in-law, Geraldine Flora, St. Clair; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mae Flora; one brother, Lloyd Flora; and one sister, Deloris Ealer.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Gary Rahmeyer officiating.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements were under the care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020