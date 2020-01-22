Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Stahlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Stahlman


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis A. Stahlman Obituary
Phyllis Ann Stahlman, nee Flora, 80, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Union.

Phyllis was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Sullivan, the daughter of Clyde Shelby Flora and wife Bertha Mae, nee Shadrick, known to all as Mae. On April 28, 1956, Phyllis was united in marriage to Glen Oscar Stahlman, and three children came to bless this union.

Phyllis was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. She enjoyed attending First Baptist Church in St. Clair, when her health allowed. She made caring for her home and family her priority in life, and never tired of her duty. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, doing crafts of various sorts, especially ceramics, and decorating her home for the holidays. She was a talented seamstress in her younger years, making many of the clothes for her children. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the many precious memories they created will live in their hearts forever.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Glen Stahlman, St. Clair; one son, Brad Stahlman and wife Deanna, Union; two daughters, Judy Rahmeyer and husband Gary, Osage Beach, and Debbie Crews and husband Les, Washington; two brothers, Gordon Flora and wife Rose, Leasburg, and Darrell Flora Sr., Bonne Terre; two sisters, Darlene Davis, Sullivan, and Carole Roloff and husband Robert, Washington; her special sister-in-law, Geraldine Flora, St. Clair; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mae Flora; one brother, Lloyd Flora; and one sister, Deloris Ealer.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Gary Rahmeyer officiating.

Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements were under the care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -