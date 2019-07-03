Phyllis C. Northington, nee Clarke, 86, Washington, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Phyllis, daughter of the late Edwin Alfred Clarke and wife Alta Beryl, nee Faust, was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Midland, Mich. Phyllis was united in marriage to Donald Northington Dec. 26, 1954, in Clinton, and the couple made their home in Jamestown. She graduated from Central Methodist University in 1955, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She went on to earn her master's degree in 1958, in elementary education and reading specialty from the University of Missouri, Columbia. The couple lived in Appleton City and Columbia, before settling in Washington, in 1963. Phyllis retired from the Washington School District. She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and PEO. Phyllis enjoyed needlepoint and gardening, and belonged to a garden club and a sewing club. She was a member of a bell choir as well. She also enjoyed reading and researching genealogy. Phyllis and her husband, Don, enjoyed traveling in their later years, and were able to see much of the world together.



Phyllis is survived by her husband, Donald Northington, Washington; two sons, John Northington and wife Janet, Chamois, and David Northington and wife Yuki, Pass Christian, Miss.; one daughter, Ellen Geders and husband Tom, St. Louis; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Margaret Thomas, Auburn Township, Ohio; one brother, Frederick Clarke and wife Susan, Lakewood, Colo.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



A funeral service was held Saturday June 29, at 11 a.m. at the St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, with the Rev. Gary Schulte officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to WINGS or St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.



The Northington family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019