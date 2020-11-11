1/1
Phyllis I. Mathis
1939 - 2020
Phyllis I. Mathis, nee Graham, 81, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Phyllis, daughter of the late Matthew Graham and wife Atta, nee Britt, was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Mill Springs. She received her education from Piedmont High School. On April 21, 1956, she was united in marriage to James Mathis, in Mill Springs. Phyllis was employed by the Husky Corporation in Pacific.

Among her survivors are two sons, Roger Mathis, St. Clair, and Tim Mathis and wife Vonda, Pacific; four grandchildren, Chris Mathis and wife Danielle, Ashley Mathis, Austin Mathis, and Dalton Mathis and wife Rachael; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Ryder, Elliana, Sloane and Elliott; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mathis; her parents; and five siblings, Joe, Carl, Roy, Pleas Graham, and Mary Ann Clements.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a funeral service beginning at noon.

Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc

