Phyllis Iola Reed, nee Fryer, 92, Lonedell, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in St. Clair.
Phyllis was born Nov. 4, 1927, in St. Louis, the daughter of Jesse F. Fryer and wife Louise, nee Harmon. As a young woman, she was united in marriage to Leslie J. Reed, until his death in 1998. They were married for 52 years, and were blessed with six children. In 2003, Phyllis married Jack Lewis, of Lonedell, and resided with him on his farm until her death.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her children, Lance Reed, Sullivan, Cara McMillan (Del), Columbia, Ronda Perkins (Monty), Eureka, and Lisa Conway (Tom), St. Clair; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister-in-law, Emma Reed Carey, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie J. Reed; son, Gale Reed; daughter, Debra Stelzer; stepson, Scott Lewis; her parents, Jesse F. and Louise Fryer; brother, Neil Fryer; and sister, Lucille Patrick.
After graduating from Sullivan High School in 1944, Phyllis began her teaching career in the Stanton/Anaconda area, where she taught for the next 20-plus years. In 1970, she embarked on a new career as the operator of a Missouri State License Office in St. Clair. She continued working in this position in the St. Clair/Sullivan area for over 20 years. In 1992, Phyllis ran for the position of 2nd District commissioner, and became the first female commissioner in Franklin County history. In 2000, she was honored with the Outstanding Citizen of the 20th Century Award by the Franklin County Historical Society.
In addition to her regular jobs, Phyllis, along with her husband, Leslie, owned and operated several businesses, including Reed's Tax Service for 50 years, Reed's Auction Service, Reed's Realty, and the St. Clair Motel. One of their first enterprises was operating the riding stables at Meramec Caverns in 1947.
Phyllis was a past member of the Franklin County Historical Society, Phoebe Apperson Hearst Historical Society, Franklin County Extension Council, Eastern Star and the Franklin County Democratic Central Committee. She also served on the executive board of the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging, and was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Clair.
Visitation will be held at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, Thursday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home, followed by internment in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations to the ECC Foundation for the Debra Reed Stelzer Memorial Fund are appreciated, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 20, 2019