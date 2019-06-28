Home

Phyllis Northington Obituary
A funeral service for Phyllis Northington, 86, Washington, will be Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Friday, June 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Northington died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Northington, Washington; two sons, John Northington and wife Janet, Chamois, and David Northington and wife Yuki, Pass Christian, Miss.; one daughter, Ellen Geders and husband Tom, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 28, 2019
