Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Stahlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Stahlman

Send Flowers
Phyllis Stahlman Obituary
A funeral service for Phyllis Stahlman, nee Flora, 80, Union, will be Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stahlman died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Stahlman, St. Clair; one son, Brad Stahlman and wife Deanna, Union; two daughters, Judy Rahmeyer and husband Gary, Osage Beach, and Debbie Crews and husband Les, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -