A funeral service for Phyllis Stahlman, nee Flora, 80, Union, will be Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stahlman died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Stahlman, St. Clair; one son, Brad Stahlman and wife Deanna, Union; two daughters, Judy Rahmeyer and husband Gary, Osage Beach, and Debbie Crews and husband Les, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 17, 2020