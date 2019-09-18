Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly C. Jones


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly C. Jones Obituary
Polly C. Jones, nee Burns, 76, St. Clair, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley A. Lewis Sr.; her parents, Charles and Ella Burns; and one sister, Vida Burns.

Polly is survived by her children, Stanley A. Lewis Jr. (wife Christine), Penacook, N.H., and Coey Jones Sr., Lonedell; siblings, June Hinson, Rolla, Sue Jost, Bourbon, Sandra Hoover, Columbia City, Ind., Carl Burns and Ellen Smith, both of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Sarah and Coey Jones Jr.; dear friend, Carol Sue Lowe; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Polly was born June 17, 1943, in Iowa, and raised in Licking. She lived most of her adult life near her relatives in Franklin County. Her second marriage took her away to northern Illinois, but she returned home to Missouri after approximately 13 years. Polly was devoted to her family and a regular participant at many family gatherings and events.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 22.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.