Polly C. Jones, nee Burns, 76, St. Clair, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley A. Lewis Sr.; her parents, Charles and Ella Burns; and one sister, Vida Burns.
Polly is survived by her children, Stanley A. Lewis Jr. (wife Christine), Penacook, N.H., and Coey Jones Sr., Lonedell; siblings, June Hinson, Rolla, Sue Jost, Bourbon, Sandra Hoover, Columbia City, Ind., Carl Burns and Ellen Smith, both of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Sarah and Coey Jones Jr.; dear friend, Carol Sue Lowe; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Polly was born June 17, 1943, in Iowa, and raised in Licking. She lived most of her adult life near her relatives in Franklin County. Her second marriage took her away to northern Illinois, but she returned home to Missouri after approximately 13 years. Polly was devoted to her family and a regular participant at many family gatherings and events.
A private gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 22.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019