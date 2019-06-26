Raenhard Oscar Wesselschmidt Jr., 83, Washington, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington.



Raenhard, son of the late Raenhard Wesselschmidt Sr. and wife Thelma, nee Hartge, was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Washington. He received his education from Washington High School. On Oct. 20, 1973, he was united in marriage to Norma Young, nee Trentmann, in Washington. Raenhard served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. Raenhard was a member of American Legion Post 218 and also was the coach for the American Legion Trap Shooting Team.



Among his survivors are his wife, Norma Wesselschmidt, Washington; his children, Betty Liesmann and husband Duane, Marthasville, Raenhard Wesselschmidt III and wife Mary, and Jeffrey Wesselschmidt and wife Erin, all of Washington; grandchildren, Joseph Liesmann and wife Melissa, Kimberly Alder and husband Mason, Annaliese, Ella, Raenhard IV, Laura and August Wesselschmidt; in-laws, Gerald Trenmann and wife Dorothy, Dolores Trentmann and Ruth Lottmann; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Young; grandson, Andrew Liesmann; his parents; brother, the Rev. Dr. Quentin Wesselschmidt and wife Susan; and in-laws, Lloyd and Rita Trentmann, Delano Trentmann, Marvin Lottmann and Susan Wesselschmidt.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.



Interment, with full military honors, will be at the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran School or the American Legion Post 218 Trap Shooting Team.



The Wesselschmidt family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary