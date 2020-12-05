1/
Ralph E. Williams
1946 - 2020
Ralph E. Williams, 73, New Haven, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

Ralph was born in St. Louis, Dec. 25, 1946, son of the late Stafford and Ruth (Decker) Williams. He was the husband of Kathleen (McGinnis) Williams. They were united in marriage Jan. 29, 1972, at Marcus Lutheran Church, St. Louis. Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked at the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Fenton for 24 years.

Ralph was a member of the New Haven Fire Department. He was very active and devoted to the New Haven and Berger fire districts for over 35 years. He was awarded "firefighter of the year" three times over those years. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter and going fishing.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Kathleen Williams, of the home; a daughter, Jodie Borgerding and husband Mark, Washington; a son, David Williams and wife Lynette, New Haven; a granddaughter, Alexis Borgerding, Washington; a brother-in-law, Gary McGinnis and wife Peggy, New Haven; nieces; and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services will follow at noon, with the Rev. Darrell Jung officiating.

Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, New Haven.

Memorials may be given to the Franklin County Honor Flight, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home- New Haven
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home- New Haven
