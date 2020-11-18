Ralph Gerald "Curly" Jackson, 90, Robertsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



Curly, son of the late Ralph A. Jackson and wife Carmaleta A., nee Rogers, was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Logan, Iowa. Curly was a Marine and proudly served in the Korean War, from 1950 to 1953, earning a Purple Heart. He was a humble man whose stories would captivate and draw you in from anything you were doing. Curly was quick with a hug, had an infectious smile and was a generously loving man. Curly's ability to cheer you up was a natural given talent.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Ruth Jackson; sons, Gregory Jackson and wife Jenny, and Ralph Jackson II; his parents; and siblings, Jerry G. Jackson, Donald R. Jackson, Merne "Andy" Jackson, Duane G. Jackson, Max L. Jackson, Marlin B. Jackson and Joeleen L. Jackson.



He is survived by his daughter, Paula Louise Gill and husband Newton, Waycross, Ga.; siblings, Vonda L. Jackson, Larry J. Jackson and Gene H. Jackson; grandchildren, Tina M. Jackson, James B. Smith Jr., Joseph F. Smith, Robert L. Smith and wife Samantha, Carolyn M. Dixon and Pauline A. Geiger; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Raelyn Jackson; many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to the start of the memorial service at 10 a.m., at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Memorials may be made to Franklin County Honor Flight.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





