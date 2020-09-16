Ralph Struckhoff, 74, Augusta, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.
Ralph, son of the late Henry Struckhoff and wife Theresa, nee Bruckerhoff, was born April 17, 1946, in Washington. He received his education at Immaculate Conception Grade School in Augusta before moving on to St. Francis Borgia High School, where he graduated in 1964. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army, beginning December 1965 through November 1967. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Jane, nee Bair, in October 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta. The couple made their home in Augusta where they were blessed with two children.
Ralph worked as a carpenter, Union Local 97, for Lauer Construction until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta, the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 262 in Augusta. Ralph enjoyed many things throughout his life. He was always willing to help out anyone at any time, whether it be family, a neighbor with a home project, or with a luncheon at his church. Christmas was always a special time of year for him and his family. He was always known for the wonderful decorations he would put up. His friends and family called him "Clark" and "Christmas Ralph." His greatest joy was spending time with his four grandchildren and making wonderful memories with them. He will be greatly missed.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Jane Struckhoff; one son, Chuck Struckhoff and wife JoAnn, Augusta; one daughter, Tricia Obermark and husband Todd, Washington; one sister, Virginia Mattera and husband Michael, Marthasville; three brothers, Henry Struckhoff Jr., Matthew Struckhoff and Andrew Struckhoff; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Beth and Meredith Obermark, and Andrew Struckhoff; many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Theresa Struckhoff.
Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Augusta.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Masses.
The Struckhoff family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.