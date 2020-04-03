|
|
|
Family services for Ralph W. Pearson, 90, Washington, formerly of Gerald, will be private.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Pearson died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Jim Pearson and wife Debra, Berryton, Kan.; one daughter, Vicki Overman and husband Bill, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
An online register book can be found at www.midlawn.com.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2020