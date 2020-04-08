The Missourian Obituaries
|
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Ralph W. Pearson


1929 - 2020
Ralph W. Pearson, 90, Washington, formerly of Gerald, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington.

Ralph, son of Boyd Pearson and wife Frances (Owens), was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Breckenridge, Texas. On June 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Rosella Becker, in Washington. He served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was an avid woodworker, crafting different items. He imparted a simple wisdom, family and children especially loved his sense of humor and calm demeanor.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella Pearson, and his parents, Boyd and Frances Owens.

He is survived by one son, Jim Pearson and wife Debra, Berryton, Kan.; one daughter, Vicki Overman and husband Bill, Washington; sister, Marylou Elich and husband Charles, Breckenridge, Texas; four grandchildren, Daniel Pearson and wife Jessica, Topeka, Kan., Jennifer Littrell and William, Washington, Michael Overman and wife Chelsey, Bismark, and Timothy Overman and wife Muriell, Jefferson City; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Alaina, Evalyn, Leo and Sadie; brother-in-law, Leonard Becker and wife Lana, Troy; two sisters-in-law, Doris Fleer, Washington, and Jane Peacock, Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Ralph will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. For those of us who had the privilege and honor of caring for him in his last years, we will miss you, our dearest "Poppy."

Private family services were held.

Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to Grace's Place or The are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 8, 2020
