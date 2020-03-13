Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Ramona A. Donovan

Ramona A. Donovan Obituary
A funeral service for Ramona Ann Donovan, nee Brockman, 75, Sedalia, will be Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will take place at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Donovan died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She is survived by five sons, Jerry Magouirk, Washington, Jeff Magouirk, Iowa state, Johnny Magouirk and wife Lisa, Pacific, James Donovan and wife Missy, La Monte, and Josh Magouirk, St. Clair; three daughters, Diane Garcia and husband Miguel, Fresno, Texas, Rhonda Dunn and husband Randy, St. Clair, and Brandi Magouirk, Richmond, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 13, 2020
