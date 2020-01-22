|
Ramona Arlene Young, nee Young, 74, Union, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Ramona, daughter of the late Oscar Young and wife Gertrude, nee Smith, was born March 11, 1945, in Washington. Ramona received her education from Union High School, in Union. She was united in marriage to Carl Young Aug. 20, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union, and one son blessed this union. Ramona was employed for 28 years as an inspector at Brown Shoe Company in Union. She was blessed to be an at-home childcare provider for another 16 years. Ramona was a faithful Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior, and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church her entire life. What meant the most to Ramona was time spent with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She especially loved her husband, who was by her side for 54 years of marriage, and watching her only son, coach, and cheering on his teams. Ramona, known to many around the community as simply "Mona," was a longtime resident of Union, where many knew and loved her avid spirit.
Ramona is survived by her husband, Carl Young, Union; one son, Grant Young and wife Julia, Washington; two grandchildren, Kaner and Ryker Young, both of Washington; two sisters, Edith Klenke and Delores Covert, both of Union; nieces; nephews; cousins; many other friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lucille Bailey; and two brothers, Ardel Young and Gustav Pepmueller.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
The Young family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020