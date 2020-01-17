|
|
|
A funeral service for Ramona Young, 74, Union, will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Young died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Young, Union; one son, Grant Young and wife Julia, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 17, 2020