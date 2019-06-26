Randal Allen Nolting, 49, Union, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in Washington.



Randy was born Jan. 27, 1970, in Washington, to Charles Nolting and Norma Webb. Randy attended St. Clair schools. After his education, Randy went on to work at Mense's Landing in Washington, until 1998. On Jan. 9, 1990, he married Dawn Richelle Pettet. Together they had one daughter, Krystyn Dawn. On July 23, 2003, Isaac Jacob was adopted by Dawn and became part of their family. Randy showed great love to both Krystyn and Jacob, and was always bragging about them.



Randy enjoyed just about everything in life, especially spending time with his kids, friends and family. He worked at Mense's Landing until renal failure, which forced him to retire. Randy made a friend everywhere he went, and never met a stranger. He made lifelong friendships which he cherished dearly. Randy's special interests and hobbies included sharing time with Krystyn and Isaac. Randy loved to cook with Krystyn by his side, watching him make something and anything! Randy passed his love of cooking to Krystyn, which is her passion today. Randy also loved the outdoors and his favorite drink, Mountain Dew.



Randy is survived by his children, Krystyn Dawn and husband Jordan, Hermann, and Isaac Pettet-Nolting, Washington; his three beautiful grandchildren, Kyra Jolie, Karson Ryver and Jakob Ryder, all of Hermann; his father, Charles Nolting and wife Linda, Washington; his mother, Norma Webb, St. Clair; his former wife, Dawn Pettet-Nolting; three sisters and one brother, Nancy McRoberts and husband Francis, St. Clair, Eric Nolting, Pacific, Joan Vaughn and husband Glen, Owensville, and Teri Moorman and husband Jeffery, Potosi; and "sister," Michelle Frankenberg and husband Kevin.



Randy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Nolting, and his two brothers, Mark Nolting and Dale Nolting.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church, 310 East Springfield, Sullivan. Officiants will be Pastor Jim Strubbe, Valley Park, and the Rev. Ronnie Pettet, Washington. Music will be provided by Sandy Pettet. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Randy's life and share the memories he has left us. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m.



Private inurnment will be held prior to the service at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



Randy was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.



Randy was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Flowers may be sent for the service or memorials given to the family for Randy's headstone. Please make checks payable to Charles Nolting.