Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Randy Erbes Obituary
Private committal services for Randy Erbes, 72, St. Clair, were held Tuesday, April 28, at United Methodist Cemetery, St. Clair.
Mr. Erbes died Friday, April 24, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Bryant Erbes, Timothy Erbes and fiancee Jennifer Harrington, and Benjamin Erbes and wife Lori Stillman, all of St. Clair; one daughter, Cristy Brown and husband Warren, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 28, 2020
