Ray A. Gerdes, 72, New Haven, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Ray, son of the late Adolph Gerdes and wife Nelda, nee Althage, was born June 24, 1947, in St. Louis. He was the husband of Connie, nee Meyer, Gerdes. They were united in marriage Oct. 11, 1969, at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald.



Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1968. He was a member of Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald, where he served as board president and also was on the board for the church cemetery. He also was a member of Operating Engineers Local 513 for 30 years, the New Haven American Legion, New Haven German American Club, New Haven Cemetery advisory member, and was on the M.F.A. Board of Directors. He worked for many years for Arrow Drilling of Pacific. After retirement, Ray had a gravel hauling business and was happy delivering gravel to many in the area.



Ray was a proud father and grandfather and was happiest spending time with his family. He loved going on trips to Germany, cruising with friends, fishing and deer hunting. He made some of the best deer sausage around.



Ray is survived by his wife, Connie Gerdes, of the home; a son, Eric Gerdes and special friend Sherry Byram, Gerald; a daughter, Julie Westermeyer and husband Todd, New Haven, a son, Doug Gerdes and wife Michelle, New Haven; five grandchildren, Dalton Gerdes, Emma and Jacob Gerdes, Ellie and Ryan Westermeyer; his twin brother, Roy Gerdes and wife Janeial, New Haven; three sisters-in-law, Diane Gerdes, New Haven, Carol Meyer and husband Jim, Rosebud, and Peggy Borcherding and husband Bob, Gerald; many nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitation was scheduled for Friday, July 5, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald, with Pastor Glen Hollander officiating.



Burial will be in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Ebenezer Stone Church, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019