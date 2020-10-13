A funeral service for Ray Hooks, 81, Cuba, formerly of St. Clair, will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation also will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

Mr. Hooks passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Clinton Hooks and wife Jeanette, St. Louis, and Gavin Hooks, DVM, and wife Denise, St. Clair; one daughter, Tracy Sanders and husband Randy, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store