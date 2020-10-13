1/
Ray Hooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Ray Hooks, 81, Cuba, formerly of St. Clair, will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation also will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.
Mr. Hooks passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Clinton Hooks and wife Jeanette, St. Louis, and Gavin Hooks, DVM, and wife Denise, St. Clair; one daughter, Tracy Sanders and husband Randy, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved