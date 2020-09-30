1/
Ray Reed "Butch" Corum
1942 - 2020
Ray "Butch" Reed Corum, 78, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Union, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after battling cancer.

Butch was born Oct. 17, 1942, in St. Clair.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy and husband Russell Papajoy, Oklahoma City, Okla.; his sisters, Judy Moise, Union, and Pat Terschluse, Washington; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Corky Corum, Union; two sons, Dennis and James, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and his sister, Mary Lou Leach, Union.

A private service was held in Oklahoma City, Okla.

I will miss you, brother.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 30, 2020.
