Funeral services for Ray Steffens, 92, Union, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

Mr. Steffens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Erna Bell Steffens, nee McDaniel, Union; one son, Ron Steffens and wife Cathy, Labadie; two daughters, Becky Fennessey and husband Brian, and Karen Bruemmer and husband Matt, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





