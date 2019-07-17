Raymond Bay, 90, Union, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Raymond, son of the late Fred E. Bay and wife Arminta, nee Watts, was born June 10, 1929, in Union. Raymond received his education in Union and graduated from Union High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned the rank of corporal Sept. 29, 1949. He served from 1947 until 1952. Raymond was united in marriage to Bonnie Jo Holter, in 1952, in Union. He was later united in marriage to Lettie Virginia Thurmond in 1967. Raymond was employed as an operator at several of the local shoe manufacturers and retired in the mid-1980s. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 and served as its chaplain. He also was a member of St. Clair V.F.W. Post 2482 and St. Clair First Christian Church. Raymond will be remembered for his love of food and family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Raymond also enjoyed playing cards, reading and watching Westerns.



Raymond is survived by one son, Ray Bay and wife Kathy, Union; five grandchildren, Michael and April Garbarina, Ashley Joyce, Sandra Wink and Anjanette Kandlbinder; four great-grandchildren, David and Paisley Joyce, Brookelynn and Josephine Kandlbinder; one great-great-grandchild, Azuzlie Joyce; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bay, Oct. 31, 1999, and his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Diane and John Garbarina.



A funeral service was held Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Clair American Legion Post 347 or St. Clair V.F.W. Post 2482.



The Bay family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019