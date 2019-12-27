Home

Raymond "Sonny" DeClue

Raymond "Sonny" DeClue Obituary
A funeral service for Raymond "Sonny" DeClue, 41, St. Clair, will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. DeClue died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Morris, Villa Ridge; his parents, Bill and Emily Dennis, nee Dickinson, St. Clair; his parents-in-law, Delores and Hank Zweifel, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019
