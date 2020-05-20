|
Raymond Gerard Pelton, known to all as Ray, 67, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020, in St. Louis.
Ray was born Nov. 19, 1952, in Washington, the son of Norman Clarence Pelton and wife Leona Vera, nee Schulte. On Aug. 28, 1982, he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Hall, and three children came to bless this union.
Ray was a Christian and devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. He willingly worked at any church function and was willing to help the church whenever they asked. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4667. Ray grew up in the well drilling industry, and by the time he was 30, he had his own company, Ray Pelton Pump Company, which he owned and operated for 37 years. He was a member of the Missouri Water Well Association, keeping current on new products. He loved to spend time outdoors, and hiking was one of his favorite hobbies. Hunting and fishing were other pastimes he enjoyed. Above all else, spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, gave him great joy, and many wonderful memories were created.
Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Pelton, St. Clair; three children, Adam Pelton, Sarah Pelton, both of St. Clair, and Sally Lohnes and husband Joshua, Wentzville; five grandchildren, Mavis Pelton, Logan and Olivia Rohrbach, Lucy Pelton, all of St. Clair, and Jamie Lohnes, Wentzville; three brothers, Robert Pelton and wife Sharon, St. Clair, James Pelton and wife Sandy, Shreveport, La., and Gary Pelton and wife Shirley, Lonedell; four sisters, Sharon Snyder, Ozark, Joyce Prichard, St. Louis, Nancy Kessler and husband Van, Columbia, and Betty Leith and husband Tom, St. Louis; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman C. and Leona Pelton, and two siblings, Norman Lee Pelton and infant, Marge Pelton.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery, Luebbering.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1000 Luebbering Road, Luebbering, MO 63061. Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020