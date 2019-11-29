Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. Harmon

Send Flowers
Raymond H. Harmon Obituary
A funeral service for Raymond H. Harmon, 80, Catawissa, will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, Catawissa.
Visitation was to be Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Harmon died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his fiancee, Eileen Peters; four daughters, Jenny Beamon, Catawissa, Jeanette Dietzler-Otte and husband Duane, Stuarts Draft, Va., Susan Jacquin and husband Gerard, Maryville, Ill., and Angela Weaver, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -