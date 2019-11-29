|
A funeral service for Raymond H. Harmon, 80, Catawissa, will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, Catawissa.
Visitation was to be Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Harmon died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his fiancee, Eileen Peters; four daughters, Jenny Beamon, Catawissa, Jeanette Dietzler-Otte and husband Duane, Stuarts Draft, Va., Susan Jacquin and husband Gerard, Maryville, Ill., and Angela Weaver, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 29, 2019