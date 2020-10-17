Raymond Irving Steffens, 92, Union, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.



Ray was born March 2, 1928, in Altenburg, to Rudolph Steffens and wife Lydia, nee Pilz. Ray received his education at Altenburg Grade School and graduated from Perryville High School in Perryville. He continued his education at the University of Missouri, Columbia, earning a master's degree. He enjoyed a successful career as an agronomist with the University of Missouri Extension Center, until his retirement in 1990.



Ray was united in marriage to Norma Ruth Gruenwald Aug. 19, 1950, and the couple made their home in Columbia, then in Ste. Genevieve, and in 1958 they settled in Union. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Norma passed away Nov. 20, 1982. Ray was united in marriage to Erna Belle Droege, nee McDaniel, in 1990, and became stepfather to her three children.



Ray was very active in the community as a member of the Union Rotary, Union Jaycees, Franklin County Youth Fair Board and 4-H. He volunteered with numerous committees and projects at church over the years, and he was a founding member of East Central College. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. As an outstanding civic volunteer, Ray would help any friend, neighbor or community organization in any way he could. He was a great outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting for deer, squirrel and rabbit. In his spare time, Ray could be found tending to his vegetable garden, and he never missed an opportunity to watch a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. Ray was a recipient of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Service Award.



He is survived by his wife, Erna Belle Steffens; one son, Ron Steffens and wife Cathy, Labadie; two daughters, Becky Fennessey and husband Brian, and Karen Bruemmer and husband Matt, all of Union; one brother, Floyd Steffens, St. Louis; five grandchildren, Shawn (Tina) Fennessey, Chrissie Goodson, Matt (Kendra) Fennessey, Tim (Michelle) Fennessey, and Lauren (Justin) Collins; 10 great-grandchildren, Jason, Cody and Seth Fennessey, Amber and Andrew Goodson, Regan, Owen and Hayley Fennessey, Gracie and Hank Collins; three stepchildren, Karen Droege, Lisa (Cliff) Russo, and Alan (Laura) Droege; six step-grandchildren, Katie (Terry) Bates, John Droege, Brian and Alex Russo, Ellie and Charlotte Droege; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; two sisters, Norma Schuesler and Eileen Gerler; and four brothers, Herb, Leo, Willard and Milton Steffens.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union, with the Rev. Mat Hayter officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Union Food Pantry or Hope Ranch.



The Steffens family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





