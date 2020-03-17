Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Berger

Send Flowers
Raymond J. Berger Obituary
A funeral service for Raymond John Berger, 80, Union, will be Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be in St. John Mantels Cemetery, Union.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Berger died Friday, March 13, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Doug Berger, Leonard Berger and special friend Donna, and Kendall Berger and wife Marilyn, all of Union; one daughter, Margie Berger, Union; three stepchildren, Ray Bartle and wife Sharon, Ballwin, Brenda Ellison-Garvil, St. Charles, and Debra Bartle, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -