A funeral service for Raymond John Berger, 80, Union, will be Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be in St. John Mantels Cemetery, Union.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Berger died Friday, March 13, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Doug Berger, Leonard Berger and special friend Donna, and Kendall Berger and wife Marilyn, all of Union; one daughter, Margie Berger, Union; three stepchildren, Ray Bartle and wife Sharon, Ballwin, Brenda Ellison-Garvil, St. Charles, and Debra Bartle, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020