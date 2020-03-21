|
|
Raymond John Berger was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Union, son of the late Henry Berger and wife Bernice, nee Frueh. He passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 80.
He received his education in Union, and graduated from Union High School in 1959. Raymond served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, from November 1959 to January 1962. He was united in marriage to Margaret Hence, and from that marriage a daughter was born, Margie Berger. He married Maxine Sieges, and from that marriage a son was born, Doug Berger. Raymond married JoAnn Griffin, and from that marriage two sons were born, Leonard and Kendall Berger. Raymond was confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Union. He was employed as a line inspector for Ford Motor Company, and retired in 1996, after 30 years.
Raymond was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 297 and a member of UAW Local 325. Raymond was born into a long legacy of farmers, and passed it on to his sons. Raymond farmed, raised cattle and pigs, and participated in tractor pulls most of his young life and later with his three sons, Doug, Leonard and Kendall, and daughter-in-law, Marilyn. He liked to travel, make apple butter, dance, hunt and fish. He loved to sit on the porch and look out across his farm land for turkey or deer and tell stories about people who have long since passed, places he had been, and give his advice on farming the land to the next Berger generation. Early mornings or late afternoons, Raymond would get on his John Deere riding mower and go up to the pond to feed his fish. Two of his final life highlights were, after retiring from tractor pulling for 30 years, he came back in 2017 to win first place in his class at the Franklin County FFA Alumni Pull. He also participated in the Franklin County Honor Flight October 2018, with his daughter, Margie, and son, Kendall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his wife of 38 years, JoAnn Berger; and one great-grandson.
He is survived by one daughter, Margie Berger, Union; three sons, Doug Berger, Leonard Berger and special friend Donna, and Kendall Berger and wife Marilyn, all of Union; three stepchildren, Ray Bartle and wife Sharron, Ballwin, Brenda Ellison-Garvil, St. Charles, and Debra Bartle, Gray Summit; five grandsons; one great-grandson; one sister, Susan Herbst and husband Tom, Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Raymond died surrounded by all four of his children on his beloved Century Berger Farm.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m., officiated by his daughter, Margie Berger, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in St. John's Mantels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. John's Mantels Cemetery Fund.
The Berger family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020