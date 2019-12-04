|
|
Raymond J. Shipley, 85, Washington, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Ray was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Washington, to the late John H. and Emily M., nee Esslinger, Shipley. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Tobben, June 4, 1958, at St. John's-Gildehaus Catholic Church in Villa Ridge. Ray spent the entirety of his life in Washington and found his passion for auto mechanics at an early age. His specialty was working on automatic transmissions, which led to board positions at both East Central College and Four Rivers Career Center. Ray loved the Knights of Columbus organization and spent many volunteer hours for it bartending, parking cars and serving food on Sundays. He was an active member for over 30 years, spent time on its board and was chosen as the Knight of the Year in 1983. After retiring at the age of 62, he began his second career as a substitute teacher in the auto tech department for Four Rivers Career Center. He loved spending time with the students, helping them learn the trade in which he spent his life. In 2015, the Ray and Mary Shipley Automotive Scholarship was created to provide funds for students wanting to continue their education. In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing the lawn, keeping his vehicles tidy, and helping out all the neighbors when they were in need of automotive assistance. Ray loved his children deeply and was a terrific role model by surrounding them with love, humor and compassion.
Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Shipley, Washington; three children, Jerry Shipley and wife Linda, Washington, Connie Shipley, Las Vegas, Nev., and Lorraine Bartle, Washington; one brother, Fritz Shipley, Washington; four grandchildren, Kimberly Hale, Dorothy Junge, Derek Bartle and Mary J. Carey; six great-grandchildren; nine siblings-in-law, Andy Tobben and wife Sally, Leona Meisner and husband Charlie, Ann Tobben, Herb Tobben and Diane, Theresa Leimkuehler and husband Junior, Joe Tobben and wife Marilyn, Anthony Tobben and wife Patty, Gene Dowil and wife Agnes, and Tom Maune and wife Jane; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by two children, Danny and Laurie Shipley; his parents; and two brothers, Paul Shipley and wife Delores, and Robert Shipley.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus led rosary at 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Ray and Mary Shipley Automotive Scholarship or Masses.
The Shipley family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2019