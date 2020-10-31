Raymond L. Korte, 75, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Ray was born April 21, 1945, in Kansas City, to Jack and Virginia, nee Hogan, Korte. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ray was retired from Chrysler where he was a member of U.A.W. Local 110. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion, Legion of Honor, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Eagles. He also was a very active member of Columbia Masonic Lodge and the Moolah Shriners. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Ray is survived by three children, Steve and wife Amy Korte, Mike and wife Cathy Lewis, and Lisa and husband David Schulte; two sisters, Diane and husband Wally Partain, and Donna Null; and five grandchildren, Lane Korte, Courtney Lewis, Chris Bone, Jessica Hurd and Jared Henderson. He also is survived by his longtime companion, Judy Moore, and family, and many nephews, a niece, other family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A Masonic, V.F.W. and American Legion service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment, with full military honors, will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.