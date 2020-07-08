- 1927 - 2020 -



Raymond L. Mueller, 93, Pacific, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.



Raymond, the son of the late Otto Mueller and wife Martha, nee Meyers, was born Feb. 1, 1927, in Pacific. He married Evelyn Runge June 10, 1950, in Paragould, Ark. Raymond served his country in the Army, at the end of World War II, helping liberate cities after the war. When he returned home, he began his career in construction. Raymond quickly became a skilled craftsman and was highly respected. He spent over 58 years as a member of the local 1839 in Washington.



Raymond is survived by his children, Pat Mueller, and Mike Mueller and wife Nancy, all of Pacific; grandchildren, Jackie Mueller, and Jill Schmacher and husband Stanton; great- grandchildren, Talley Louise and Henry Ross; nephews, James Mueller, Donald Mueller and William Mueller; and many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mueller; parents; and siblings, Jess Mueller, Russell Mueller, Mary Moss, Helen Carroll and Frank Mueller.



A graveside service was held Monday, July 6, at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.



Memorials may be made to Historic First Baptist Church, Pacific.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.





