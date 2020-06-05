A funeral service for Raymond Otto Bartel, 81, Owensville, will be Satruday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.

Burial, with full military honors, will be in Countryside Memorial Gardens, Owensville.

Visitation will be June, 13, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the chapel.

Mr. Bartel died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by one son, Danny Bartel, Owensville; two daughters, Rachel Tyree and husband Wayne, Sullivan, and Shannon Smith and husband Robert, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.



