Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Raymond T. "Tom" Smith

Raymond T. "Tom" Smith Obituary
A funeral service for Raymond "Tom" Thomas Smith, 76, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Joseph Smith, St. Clair; two daughters, Christena Griffith, and Patsy Weber and husband James, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 12, 2019
