Rebecca Jean Bird, known to all as Becky, 56, Union, departed this life Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Union.
Becky was born July 16, 1963, in Brownsville, Tenn., the daughter of Bill Joe Bird and wife Olive Jean, known to all as Jean, nee Tanner.
Becky was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior, and was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in St. Clair. For most of her working years, she was employed at Lafayette Industries in Manchester, as an assembly worker. Becky was a happy person who loved the fellowship of family and friends. She liked to get her hair and nails done at a salon whenever possible. Playing bingo was her favorite pastime, but she enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family, and many wonderful memories were created.
Becky is survived by her mother, Jean Bird, Lonedell; two brothers, Bill D. Bird and wife Tammy, Warrenton, and Tim Bird and wife Lynne, Lonedell; her sister-in-law, Ruby Bird, Union; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Joe Bird, and one brother, Cameron Bird.
Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Dover officiating.
Entombment was in Haven of Rest Mausoleum at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to the Prader-Willi Foundation.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019