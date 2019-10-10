|
Remedios "Medy" Crespo, M.D., nee Rivera, 87, Creve Coeur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Medy was born Oct. 9, 1931. She was a beloved physician in Warrenton (Crespo Medical Clinic) and the St. Louis area for over 40 years.
Medy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Horacio "Boy" T. Crespo, M.D., and son, Horacio "Race" Crespo Jr.
She is survived by seven children and 12 grandchildren. She was a dear sister, aunt, cousin, mother-in-law and friend.
Visitation and a funeral Mass will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., St. Louis. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.
For more information visit www.k-brothers.com.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 10, 2019