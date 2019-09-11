|
|
Rhoda "Joann" Taylor (Brooks), 83, Union, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Sullivan.
Mrs. Taylor, daughter of the late Ennis Brooks and wife Grace (Phelps), was born June 2, 1936, in Corning, Ark. On June 27, 1959, she was united in marriage to George Taylor, in St. Louis.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Union and worked as a preschool teacher there for 20-plus years. As an avid bowler with the Misfits, she participated in the local leagues as well as many out-of-state tournaments. Whether working in the yard or going camping, she loved the outdoors. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Gregory Taylor and wife Anita Stephens, Union; one daughter, Constance Kluba and husband Dale, Washington; one brother, E.J. Brooks and wife Gwen, Corning, Ark.; one sister, Linda McCaig, Bowling Green, Ky.; six grandchildren, Amber Difatta and husband Joseph Sr., Anthony Taylor and wife Lydia, Jimmy Taylor, Kati Miller and husband Joe, Sheena Hawkins and husband Ricky, and Shannah Peterson and husband Richard; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph Difatta Jr., Skyla Difatta, Sophia Difatta, Brett Hawkins, Annah Hawkins, Haddie Hawkins, Isabelle Peterson and Rylee Peterson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, George Taylor; her parents, Ennis and Grace Brooks; and siblings, Eugene Brooks, Viola Woodcock, Evelyn Brown, Raymond Brooks, Mary Lou Farinella, Bessie Ray and other siblings.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Union are appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 11, 2019