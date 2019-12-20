Home

Rhonda Hawkins Obituary
A funeral service for Rhonda Hawkins, nee Bady, 51, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hawkins died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Lynn Hawkins, St. Clair; one son, Cory Ershen, St. Clair; two daughters, Brittany Parnell and husband Aaron, Bourbon, and Alysa Ershen, St. Peters; stepchildren, Timmy Hawkins and wife Sondra, St. Clair, and Dyla Hawkins, Alaska state; her mother, Linda O'Donnell, St. Peters; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019
