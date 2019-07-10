Richard A. Herholz, 72, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.



Richard was born July 13, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., to Lottie, nee Krohn, and the late Egon Herholz. He attended Culver-Stockton College in northeastern Missouri to complete his bachelor's degree, and continued his education at Northeastern Missouri State, completing his master's degree. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart. Richard had a deep love of history and found purpose and joy in sharing it with his students at Washington High School for many years. He also was a longtime member of the Washington Lions Club and delivered Meals on Wheels in the Washington area for over 30 years. Richard was an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Blues, was delighted when he was gifted a brick at the Enterprise Center, and was overjoyed to watch them win the Stanley Cup earlier this year.



Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Herholz, nee Dunker, Washington; his mother, Lottie Wosik, Washington; two children, David Herholz and wife Quinci, St. Louis, and Sarah Wolfmeyer and husband Jeremy, Wentzville; six grandchildren, Colin, Isaac, Levi, Piper, Ellia and Julian; one half sister, Kathy Herholz; two adopted brothers, Bill and Bob Herholz; Helga Geicht, who was like a second mom to Richard; three siblings-in-law, Greg Dunker and wife Penny, Sandy Stewart and husband C.W., and David Dunker; friend and caregiver, Linda Carr; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father and stepfather, Norman Wosik.



A service will be held Thursday, July 11, at 4 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington. Visitation will follow until 6:30 p.m.



Interment will be private. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Washington Lions Club or the American Parkinson Disease Association.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019