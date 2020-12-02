A funeral Mass for Richard Barnhart, 68, Union, will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. GertrudeChurch, Krakow.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mr. Barnhart passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Barnhart, nee Voss, Union; one son, Bryan Barnhart and wife Danette, Union; one daughter, Krista Loerch and husband Matt, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



