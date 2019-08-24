Home

Services
Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Vincennes Chapel - Vincennes
313 Church Street
Vincennes, IN 47591
812-882-6896
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
6268 S. Street Thomas Road
Vincennes, MO
1933 - 2019
Richard Charles Williams, 86, Vincennes, Ind., went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Richard, son of the late G. Raymond Williams and wife Elsie T., nee Hess, was born March 16, 1933, in Vincennes, Ind. Richard was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and was a third-degree Knight of Columbus. He was a devoted member of the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired. He served his country courageously in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Richard was employed by Valley Electric of Vincennes, Ind.

He is survived by his children, Rick Williams (Maureen), Troutdale, Ore., Teresa Flory (Jeff), Vincennes, Ind., Katheryn Litalien (Jim), Ogden, Utah, Charles Ford (Vickie), Harrisville, Utah, and Karen Dierker (Joe), Lonedell; grandchildren, William Tyler Earley (Tiffani), Cameron Earley, J. Levi Flory, Lindsey Flory, Amber Lewis (Dustin), Justin Williams, Jennifer Schuchman (Craig), Jeremy Ford, Laura Francisco (Richard), Michael Dierker, and John Paul Dierker (Dawn); 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-greatgrandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Sue Ford; his parents; three brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation was scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt, Vincennes Chapel, Vincennes, Ind.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 6268 S. Street Thomas Road, Vincennes, Ind. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Washington, Ind.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be shared at www.fredrickandson.com.

Arrangements are in care of Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home, Vincennes, Ind.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019
