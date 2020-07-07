A graveside service for Richard Daniel Leath, 51, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Anaconda Cemetery, St. Clair.

Mr. Leath died Friday, July 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Leath, St. Clair; one son, Dylan Leath, Lonedell; one daughter, Samantha Dean and husband Jesse, Lavon, Texas; his mother, Mae Leath, St. Clair; three stepsons, Larry Fry and wife Gina, Shawn Krestman, all of Warrenton, and David Rufkahr and wife Karin, Troy; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store